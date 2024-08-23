Forensic Science is the cornerstone of justice, it ensures that facts triumph over speculation, underlines VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

The Vice-President, Shri jagdeep Dhankhar today emphasized the critical role of forensic science in the justice system, stating, “Forensic Science is more than just a tool to bring perpetrators to justice; it is vital in establishing innocence as well.” He underscored that a society unable to hear the cry of an innocent person is destined to decline.

Referring to Forensic Sciences as the cornerstone of justice, Shri Dhankhar stated that “forensic science is not merely a technical field, it is the cornerstone of justice. It ensures that evidence speaks louder than opinions and facts triumphs over speculation.”

Addressing the Faculty & Students of National Forensic Science University today, Shri Dhankhar highlighted the indispensable nature of forensic science in preventing miscarriages of justice, noting that it ensures the guilty are punished and the innocent are protected.

He stressed that the domain of forensic science is critical in strengthening citizens’ faith in the rule of law, asserting that miscarriages of justice are deeply demoralizing for society and can only be avoided through the application of forensic science.

Recognising Forensic Science as a multifaceted discipline, Shri Dhankhar expressed that it holds the key to unlocking the mysteries of our world, safeguarding our communities, and shaping the course of our nation’s development.

Highlighting the pivotal role of forensic science in addressing global challenges like climate change and ecological degradation, Shri Dhankhar stated that Forensic science can play diverse affirmative roles in identifying pollution sources, tracking wildlife poaching, and monitoring compliance with environmental regulations.

Warning against the reckless exploitation of natural resources, Shri Dhankhar stressed the importance of safeguarding our planet for future generations, calling for a collective effort to ensure its preservation and improvement. He further noted that the ability to scientifically determine the cause of environmental damage is essential for holding violators accountable and protecting natural resources for the future.

Urging young professionals to explore opportunities beyond government service, Shri Dhankhar emphasized the vast and productive possibilities in fields like forensic science. He advised against rushing to coaching centers or limiting ambitions to governmental jobs, stating, “Opportunities in other areas are enormous and more productive. They will test your skill, knowledge, and spur innovation and research.”

Using forensic science as an example, Shri Dhnakhar questioned why experts in this vital field would confine themselves to governmental roles, encouraging a broader perspective on career opportunities.

He also appealed to students and professionals to uphold the highest standards of ethics and integrity, stressing that any dilution could have grave consequences, such as allowing a terrorist to escape or sending an innocent person to jail. He urged, “Always let truth guide your work and ensure that justice is served without bias and compromise.”

Shri Acharya Devvrat, Hon’ble Governor of Gujarat, Shri Jagdish Vishwakarma, Hon’ble Minister of State for Protocol, Minister Government of Gujarat, Dr. J.M. Vyas, Vice Chancellor, National Forensic Sciences University,faculty members, students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.