Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Nepal from 11-12 August 2024

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Nepal from 11-12 August 2024 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Ms. Sewa Lamsal.

Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy.

India and Nepal share an age-old civilizational, cultural and people-to-people connect, and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has further strengthened in recent years with continued momentum in high level exchanges and major infrastructure and connectivity projects in Nepal having been completed and new ones undertaken with Government of India’s assistance. This visit of Foreign Secretary will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties.