New Delhi: Foreign Ministers from the BIMSTEC Member States paid a joint call on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.

PM had fruitful discussions with the group of Ministers on further strengthening the regional cooperation in diverse areas including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people to people exchanges. He stressed on the role of BIMSTEC as an engine for economic and social growth.

He reaffirmed India’s commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, resilient and safe BIMSTEC region and highlighted its significance to India’s Neighbourhood First and Look East Policies as well as in its SAGAR vision for Security and Growth for All in the Region.

PM expressed India’s full support to Thailand for the upcoming BIMSTEC Summit to be held in September.