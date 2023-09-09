PM Narendra Modi receives G20 Heads of Delegations arriving for the landmark G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam. For welcome handshake of all leaders at G20 Summit, India showcases Konark wheel from Odisha.
Konark Wheel serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.
PM Narendra Modi receives G20 Heads of Delegations arriving for the landmark G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam. For welcome handshake of all leaders at G20 Summit, India showcases Konark wheel from Odisha.