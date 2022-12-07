“For the Nodal Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), the present level of earmarking of 72.5% of funds by the Department for Scheduled Castes should continue”, says Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

New Delhi : NITI Aayog has issued Guidelines for earmarking of funds for Development Action Plan for SCs and STs (DAPSC & DAPST) which states that – “For the Nodal Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (SJE), the present level of earmarking of 72.5% of funds by the Department for Scheduled Castes should continue”. There is no mention about percentage earmarking of funds for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in these guidelines.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment, Sushri Pratima Bhoumik in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.