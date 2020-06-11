For the first time UTKAL UNIVERSITY, has moved into the list of Top-100 universities of India

Bhubaneswar: For the first time, a Government University of Odisha, UTKAL UNIVERSITY, has moved into the list of Top-100 universities of India; by securing 96th rank as per the latest NIRF ranking.

”Latest National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)ranking is out. By securing 96th rank, Utkal University gets into the Top-100 universities of India for the first time” Tweets Higher Education Minister Dr. Arun Kumar Sahoo.

It should be noted that Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, today released “India Rankings 2020” of Institutions of Higher Education in various categories on the basis of their performance on five broad categories of parameters. The Minister released India Rankings 2020 virtually in 10 categories in the presence of Minister of State for HRD ,Shri Sanjay Dhotre. Additional Secretary (Higher Education),Shri Rakesh Ranjan, MHRD; Chairman UGC, Prof. D. P. Singh; Chairman, AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe; Chairman NBA, Prof. K.K. Aggarwal; Member Secretary NBA, Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, and representatives of Higher Education Institutions witnessed the release through video conferencing.This is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India. In 2020, an addition to nine rankings ie one domain “Dental” has been introduced for the first time bringing the total tally to 10 categories / subject domains.

IIT Madras retains 1stPosition in Overall Ranking as well as in Engineering,

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tops the University list

IIM Ahmedabad tops in Management Category and AIIMS occupies the top slot in Medical category for third consecutive year.

Miranda College retains 1st position amongst colleges for third consecutive year

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi secures 1st position in “Dental” category, dental institutions included for first time in India Rankings 2020

