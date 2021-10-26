For the first time in the Major Ports in India, Radio over Internet Protocol system inaugurated at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata

New Delhi : In view of a much needed solution for providing effective long range Marine communication, the Radio over Internet Protocol (ROIP) System at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMP, Kolkata), was inaugurated last evening. ROIP system is being introduced as a marine communication mode, for the first time in any Major Indian Port. It shall cover the entire Hugli river Estuary from Kolkata to Sandheads, having base stations at 4 Locations. With this facility, vessels at Sandheads can be directly communicated via Radio, from Kolkata, specially during storms and inclement weather.

Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP, Kolkata has appreciated this development, stating that despite being the only riverine port in the country, SMP, Kolkata has been constantly maintaining its pivotal position in Indian Major Ports for the past 152 years.