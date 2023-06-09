For the first time ever, IndiGo expands across the Atlantic with new codeshare connections to the US

IndiGo, India’s most preferred carrier, is bolstering its international network with the launch of new codeshare connections via Istanbul to the United States of America. This strategic expansion opens up a world of possibilities for Indian travelers, allowing seamless access to New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, effective June 15, 2023, through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new connections mark an important milestone, with IndiGo’s entry into a new continent, reinforcing its commitment to enhancing international connectivity from India.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are thrilled to expand our codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, for the first time across the Atlantic to the United States of America. New York, Boston, Chicago, and Washington are renowned for their cultural significance, iconic landmarks, and vibrant lifestyles. By offering seamless travel experiences at affordable fares, we aim to create more opportunities for Indian travelers to discover and connect with these exceptional destinations. These connections will not only support the burgeoning trade and commerce between the countries, but also offer increased options to students & tourists alike. This expansion reinforces our vision to strengthen international reach while offering on-time performance, and hassle-free service across our unparalleled network.”

Through this codeshare arrangement, IndiGo passengers will gain access to a multitude of destinations across the United States, including New York, the bustling metropolis that never sleeps; Boston, the historical hub of academic excellence and cultural heritage; Chicago, the vibrant city known for its architecture and deep-dish pizza; and Virginia, where the Dulles International Airport serves as a gateway to the captivating Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Whether it’s strolling through Central Park in New York, exploring the Freedom Trail in Boston, marveling at the Cloud Gate sculpture in Chicago, or visiting the iconic landmarks of Washington, D.C., travelers can now embark on unforgettable journeys with IndiGo.

These new connections also offer immense potential for both business and leisure travelers, enabling them to tap into opportunities for trade, commerce, and exploration in these thriving American cities.

IndiGo already provides codeshare connections to 33 destinations in Europe that offers access to countries including Scotland, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, and Portugal.

To plan their travel and book tickets, customers can conveniently visit IndiGo’s official website at www.goIndiGo.in. These flights not only signify an extension of IndiGo’s international connectivity but also underline the airline’s commitment to serving the evolving needs of its passengers by providing affordable and convenient travel options to destinations that drive business growth and offer captivating tourist attractions.