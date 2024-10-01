Food Safety on Wheels Deployed at High Altitude in Nubra Valley for Food Safety Awareness Campaign

The Food Safety on Wheels (FSWs) initiative by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been achieving impressive milestones by conducting food testing and awareness campaigns in all parts of the country. In line with its mission, an awareness campaign was launched in Nubra Valley, at an impressive elevation of 17,582 feet via Khardung La on 27th and 28th of September. The initiative marks the first comprehensive food safety drive at such a high elevation, and highlights FSW’s effectiveness in enhancing food safety in high-altitude as well as remote regions.

The primary objective of this drive was to ensure adherence to food safety standards by conducting on-the-spot testing of various food products, including milk, spices, and juices. Over the course of the two-day initiative, a total of 35 food samples were tested, which included 12 samples of milk, 8 samples of spices, and 9 samples of juices. Furthermore, six local water samples were gathered for detailed microbial analysis.

A significant focus of the drive was to educate local Food Business Operators (FBOs) on the importance of complying with food safety practices, obtaining necessary registrations and licenses, and understanding the potential consequences of violations. To enhance awareness, hygiene standards were emphasized, and informational display boards were distributed to promote better food safety practices among the FBOs.

FSSAI’s “Food Safety on Wheel” (FSW) initiative comprises of food-testing vehicles which not only conduct simple tests for common adulterants in milk, water, edible oil, and other everyday food items, but they also serve as vital tools for raising awareness about food safety among citizens. In addition to testing, the FSWs are designed to conduct training and certification programs for food handlers and supervisors, particularly focusing on small food businesses. Moreover, the mobile units empower field functionaries in various states to expand their outreach and conduct surveillance activities, even in remote areas.

The campaign in Nubra Valley, which was organized by the Food Safety Department of Leh’s Drug and Food Control Organization led by Food Safety Officers Tsering Chorol, Padma Angmo, Padma Yangzes, and food analyst Humaira Yaseen, underscores its unwavering commitment to safeguarding public health even in the most remote and challenging regions.