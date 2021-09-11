Food Processing Week organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi : To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, the Government of India is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) is celebrating Food Processing Week from 6 September 2021 to 12 September 2021, under which the Ministry is organizing various programmes.

As part of the week-long campaign of the MoFPI, Rs. 43.20 lakhs Seed Capital amount was transferred today to Districts Project Management Unit (DPMU) of SRLM for 135 SHG members in Uttar Pradesh under the PMFME Scheme.

A National Webinar on Milk Processing & Value Addition was also organized under ‘One District One Product’ by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Government of India.

Besides, the success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme, Mr. Gaurav Ashok Mhettar of Gajanan Agro Industries, was published on the Ministry’s social media platforms in the ‘Atmanirbhar Enterprises’ series.

Under the Food Processing Week, a video focusing on awareness about food wastage was also released on social media as part of the awareness campaign on processed foods.