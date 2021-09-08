Food Processing Week’ organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

New Delhi : To commemorate 75 years of India’s independence, the Government of India is celebrating the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ As a part of the celebration, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries is celebrating ‘Food Processing Week’ from 6th to 12th September, 2021, under which, the Ministry is organizing various programs.

On Wednesday, the success story of the beneficiary of the PMFME scheme, Mr. Milind Laxman Patil of Om Enterprises, was published on the Ministry’s website in the ‘Aatmanirbhar Enterprises’ series.

A webinar on Apricot: Processing & Value Addition Business Opportunities under ‘One District, One Product’ was also organized by Ministry of Food Processing Industries at Almora, Uttarakhand. An amount of Rs.61.33 lakhs, as Seed Capital, has been transferred to Cluster Level Federations (CLF) of SRLM for 173 SHG members under the PMFME scheme in Rajasthan.

In this series, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel, virtually inaugurated the Food Processing Unit of ‘M/s Sai All Season Fruits and Vegetables’ at Solan, Himachal Pradesh, under the Cold Chain Scheme of the Central Sector Scheme (CSS) – Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana.

Speaking on occasion, Minister of State, Prahlad Singh Patel said that “the consumer, farmer and entrepreneur will be benefited in every way by bridging the gap between demand and supply”.

M/s Sai All Season Fruits & Vegetables was approved by the Ministry on 12.10.2018. Its total project cost is Rs.16.94 crore, and a Grant-in-Aid of Rs.9.36 crores have been given from the Ministry. The facilities include CA Store – 1000 MT, Frozen Store – 250 MT, Processing Line – 1 MT/hr, IQF – 1 MT/hr, Vacuum Freeze-Drying Unit – 1 MT/batch, packing line for freeze-dried products- 20 to 50 packs/min, pre-cooler – 6 MT, cold room – 30 MT and sorting grading shed – 200 square meters. This project will provide direct and indirect employment to about 200 people and benefit more than 300 farmers.