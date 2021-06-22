Food Corporation of India supplies 76.72 LMT free food grains to all 36 States/ UTs under PMGKAY for May and June 2021

New Delhi: Till 21st June, 2021, Government of India’s agency Food Corporation of India has supplied 76.72 LMT free food grains to all 36 States/ UTs. 22 States/ UTs i.e. Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura and West Bengal have lifted full allocation for May-June 2021.

14 States/ UTs i.e. Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Daman Diu D&NH, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand have lifted 100% May 2021 allocation and lifting for June 2021 is going on.

FCI has already positioned adequate stocks in all States/ UTs. At present, 593 LMT wheat and 294 LMT rice (Total 887 LMT food grains) are available under Central Pool.

FCI is transporting food grains all across the country to ensure smooth supply to all States/ UT Governments. Since 1stMay 2021, 2353 food grain rakes have been loaded by FCI i.e. average 45 rakes on daily basis.

The Government of India has sensitized all the States/ UT Governments to complete the distribution of free food grains under PMGKAY in time bound manner. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is facilitating supply of free food grains to the beneficiaries amidst ongoing COVID pandemic and thus providing food security to the beneficiaries.

The Government of India announced Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ameliorate the hardship faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by Corona virus. Under the scheme, free food grains @ 5 kg per person per month is being distributed to beneficiaries covered under NFSA.