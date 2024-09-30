Food Corporation of India (FCI) transforms supply chain management system under Anna Darpan

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has begun Special Campaign 4.0, from 16th September 2024. The Campaign is being conducted in two phases: a Preparatory Phase from 16th September to 30th September 2024, followed by the Implementation Phase from 2nd October to 31st October 2024.

This year’s Campaign places special emphasis on FCI’s field and outstation offices, in addition to its head offices in over 760 locations across Pan India covering remote locations of Leh Ladakh in North to Kanyakumari in South. The focus will be on ensuring overall cleanliness in government offices, with particular attention to space management and enhancing the workplace experience in field offices. A key component will be reviewing and weeding out old files and records, improving record management across all relevant FCI offices.

FCI has been a strong advocate of both physical and digital cleanliness through its offices across the country. Under Special Campaign 3.0 (October 2023 to August 2024), the Corporation successfully generated approximately ₹31 lakhs through scrap disposal, weeded around 24,000 physical files, closed approximately 14,000 e-files, and cleared more than 38,000 sq. ft. of space.

In the previous year, during Special Campaign 2.0 (October 2022 to August 2023), FCI operated at 760 campaign sites, generating ₹30 lakhs in revenue, clearing over 50,000 sq. ft. of space, and closing approximately 3 lakh files.

The progress of the current Special Campaign 4.0 will be regularly monitored, and updates will be provided on the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCPDM) Portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) at www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm.

With its focus on cleanliness, efficient space management, and modernized record-keeping, the Food Corporation of India is fully prepared to implement the goals of Special Campaign 4.0, ensuring a cleaner and more organized work environment for its employees across the nation.