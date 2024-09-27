Food Corporation of India (FCI) strengthens Storage and Transportation Infrastructure with Silo Projects

As a part of 100 Days Achievements of Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has successfully developed several state-of-the-art silo projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. These projects mark a significant step in modernizing India’s food grain supply chain, ensuring efficient and sustainable storage and movement of essential commodities.

The latest addition to FCI’s infrastructure includes six operational silos strategically located in different regions of the country. These silo projects, built on a Design, Build, Finance, Own & Operate (DBFOO) or Design, Build, Finance, Operate & Transfer (DBFOT) basis, have been developed with private investment and are now fully operational.

Key Highlights of the Silo Projects:

Darbhanga Silo Project (Bihar):

Developed under the DBFOO model by M/s Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Ltd., this project includes a 50,000 MT storage capacity and a dedicated railway siding. It was completed in Commissioned in April 2024 and is now fully operational.

Samastipur Silo Project (Bihar):

Similar to the Darbhanga project, this silo in Samastipur was developed by M/s Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur) Ltd. with a 50,000 MT capacity. Completed in May 2024, the facility is now operational.

Sahnewal Silo Project (Punjab):

Developed under the DBFOT model by M/s Leap Agri Logistics (Ludhiana) Pvt. Ltd., this project features a 50,000 MT capacity and supports local farmers by improving grain procurement and storage efficiency in Punjab. The project was completed in May 2024.

Baroda Silo Project (Gujarat):

With a 50,000 MT storage capacity, the Baroda Silo was completed in May 2024 by M/s Leap Agri Logistics (Baroda) Pvt. Ltd. and is operational, enhancing grain storage capabilities in the region.

Chheheratta Silo Project (Punjab):

Located in Amritsar, this facility was developed by M/s NCML Chhehretta Pvt. Ltd. with a 50,000 MT storage capacity. Completed in May 2024, it now provides essential storage for grains procured from farmers in the region.

Batala Silo Project (Punjab):

Located in Gurdaspur, the Batala Silo project, developed by M/s NCML Batala Pvt. Ltd., was completed in June 2024. With a 50,000 MT capacity, it further enhances FCI’s storage infrastructure in the region, benefiting numerous local farmers.

These silos will significantly enhance the Food Corporation of India (FCI)’s ability to ensure food security in several critical ways:

Enhanced Storage Capacity Better Preservation Reduced Losses Efficient Handling and Bulk Storage Automated Systems Enables better quality control of stored grains. Built with integrated rail and road transportation links, Facilities designed for mechanized bulk loading and unloading Lower Operating Costs

These silo projects and transportation initiatives are part of FCI’s broader efforts to ensure food security and reduce losses by improving storage and transportation infrastructure. The silos are equipped with modern technology, ensuring better preservation of grains, reducing losses, and supporting farmers by providing improved procurement facilities.