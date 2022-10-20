Food Corporation of India (FCI) has planned to construct over one hundred 11 Lakh Metric Tonnes capacity modern steel silos at 249 locations in 12 States.

These silos will be constructed spread under Hub and Spoke model under Public Private Partnership with total investment of around 9 thousand 236 crore rupees.

These silos would be constructed in three phases over next three to four years.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that in the first phase, such steel silos will be constructed at 80 locations in nine States .

These States are Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir.

These modern Silos with bulk handling facilities is a scientific way of storage of foodgrains and ensures better preservation of foodgrains.

These modern Silos near farms would act as purchase centers and expected to reduce distance for farmers and further reduce operational difficulties and complexities.