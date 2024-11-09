Food Corporation of India concludes ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ Campaign with focus on ‘Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskaar Swachhata’

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has successfully concluded the “Swachhta Hi Seva 2024” campaign with the celebration of “Swachh Bharat Diwas”. The Department paid homage to Father of Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary during closing ceremony at Headquarters and its subordinate offices.

Food Corporation of India has started this Campaign from 17th September 2024 to 02.10.2024 across nation in 760 locations from J&K to Kerala (North to South) and Gujarat to North Eastern states (West to East) in all FCI Offices Zonal/Regional/Divisional and Godowns covering far flung areas. The Corporation has carried out a comprehensive cleanliness campaign focussing on the following three key pillars of Swachhata emphasizing a ‘whole of society’ approach with various Swachhata activities, School awareness Camps and Citizen centric initiatives across the nation.

Sampoorna Swachhata & Swachhata Lakshit Ekai : During this campaign, a total of 565 campaigns have been carried out and out of which FCI has identified 210 CTU sites (black spots) with a focus on adopting and time-bound transformation of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs). FCI employees have carried out major cleanliness drives in cooperation with Local Municipal Authorities at different sites across the nation which were serving as dumping yards/black spots for waste materials and Garbage and transformed the CTUs with a better and revitalized look.

Swachhata Ki Bhagidari : FCI has carried out 824 Campaigns under Swachhata ki Bhagidari where various activities like Swachhata Pledge, Marathons, Walkathons, Door to Door Awareness Campaigns, Swachhata Chaupals etc have been successfully carried out by FCI employees by ensuring local public participation to spread Swachhata awareness.

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs: FCI has carried out 338 campaigns across its offices by conducting preventive health check-ups and creating awareness about various government schemes for sanitation workers by setting up Single window camps at FCI Offices. During Closing ceremony at Headquarters and its various offices, the felicitation programs were carried out by recognizing their contribution to the society and nation and also felicitated them with gifts to motivate and inspire them to keep up the good work.

FCI is not only ensuring food security to the nation, infact it has integrated concept of Swachhata in its Offices/Godowns and operations which has worked towards realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of cleanliness as service.

Some of the highlights of the Mass Campaign are as under:

CTU Transformations:

Transformation of CTU Site by FCI Headquarters at Sikandra Lane.

Before

Transformation of CTU Site by Regional Office Itanagar at E-Sector NH-415, Itanagar.

Waste to wonderart by FSD Mon under Divisional Office Dimapur of Nagaland Region.

FSD Mon employees meticulously cleaned areas overgrown with grass, bushes and bamboo at FSD Mon, transforming the space into a spotless environment. In a remarkable display of creativity and sustainability, depot staff repurposed the bamboo to craft a functional dustbin, exemplifying the’Wasteto Wonder’ art.

CTU Site transformed at Akashawani Road by FSD Udaipur.

CTU Transformation at nearby Park by Regional Office- Jharkhand and plants planted.

CTU Transformed by Divisional Office Berahampur

After cleaning of the garbage area plantation program was conducted at the CTU site to avoid any further dumping of waste materials at the site and talks held with local village panchayat representatives to transform this dumping yard into a public park.

CTU transformation of Rain Water Harvesting plant by FSD Ashokenagar under West Bengal Region.

The Rain water harvesting system was not properly functioning for quite some time which was acting as dumping yard for waste materials. The site was reinstated and Rain water harvesting system is function efficiently.

CTU Transformation by Regional Office Punjab

Regional office Punjab carried out a major drive at the big dugfilled with dirty water created at around 600 sq yard of vacant land adjacent to Office. The stagnant water was not only causing damage to the nearby area but also creating an unhealthy environment. The waterlogged area was mosquito-prone, raising serious concerns about potential health hazards such as the spread of diseases for the common people.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam: Plantation Drive :

Food Corportion of India is not only ensuring food security, infact fulfilling its social duty towards environment sustainability. Under this campaign, Food Corporation has planted 27814 saplings across its various Offices and Godowns which exemplifies the Corporations dedication towards infusing environmental consciousness into our collection endevours.

Hon’ble Minister of State for MoCAF&PD, Smt. Nimuben Bambhaniya planted sapling at FSD Bhavnagar under Gujarat Region on her visit.

Hon’ble CMD, Smt. Vanita Rattan Sharma along with other senior officers of FCI planted plant at FSD Mayapuri under Delhi Region.