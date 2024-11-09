Food Corporation of India concludes Special Campaign 4.0 with notable achievements in cleanliness and record management

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has successfully wrapped up Special Campaign 4.0, an initiative launched on 16th September 2024 to enhance cleanliness, improve record management, and optimize workplace space across its offices and depots. Spanning from Jammu & Kashmir to Kerala and Gujarat to the North Eastern states, this nationwide campaign saw extensive participation from FCI offices at Zonal, Regional, and Divisional levels, as well as from FCI Godowns.

Key Highlights of Special Campaign 4.0

Physical Files Reviewed: A total of 102,253 physical files were reviewed, as part of the effort to streamline records and enhance operational efficiency.

Physical Files Weeded Out: Out of the reviewed files, 28,699 physical files were identified and weeded out to free up storage and maintain updated record systems.

E-Files Reviewed and Closed: FCI reviewed 38,207 e-files during the campaign, leading to the closure of 5,000 e-files, thus contributing to improved digital record management.

Cleanliness Campaigns Conducted: A total of 858 cleanliness campaigns were set and achieved across various FCI locations, ensuring a cleaner and more organized workplace environment.

Space Optimization: Through weeding out files and scrap disposal, FCI freed up 19,743 square feet of office space, making room for better utilization and efficient workspace within the organization.

Revenue from Scrap Disposal: The campaign generated a revenue of Rs. 1,71,722 through the disposal of scrap and redundant materials.

The achievements of Special Campaign 4.0 reflect FCI’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, cleanliness, and environmental responsibility. Building on the success of previous initiatives, like the implementation of E-office system under the Digital India Programme, FCI, has reduced the use of paper considerably in FCI Offices and proving its worth, resulting in increased efficiency, improved accountability with improved quality of operations which has become environment friendly.

As Special Campaign 4.0 concludes, FCI reaffirms its commitment to maintaining a clean, green, and well-organized workplace across its nationwide network.

FCI Headquarters: Efforts include the removal of garbage outside and opposite the FCI Headquarters building.

Cleaning of Store Room/ Record Room:

Nagaland Region:

BEFORE

After

Cleaning the drainage system as a part of special campaign 4.0

FCI Headquarters: