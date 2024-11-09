Food Corporation of India and State agencies procures 120.67 LMT paddy in Punjab

A total quantity of 126.67 LMT of paddy has arrived in the Punjab mandis as of 8th November 2024, out of which 120.67 LMT has been procured by State agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The paddy is being purchased at MSP @ Rs 2320/- per Quintal as decided by Government of India for Grade ‘A’ paddy and the total paddy purchased by Government till date in the ongoing KMS 2024-25, amounts to Rs 27995 crore benefitting around 6.58 lakh farmers, in Punjab. Further, 4839 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and 4743 Millers have already been allotted work by Punjab State Government.

The Procurement of Paddy for KMS 2024-25 has commenced in Punjab from 1st October 2024 and 2927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab. Central Government has fixed an estimated target of 185 LMT for Paddy Procurement for the ongoing KMS 2024-25 which shall continue upto 30.11.2024.

The paddy lifting from the mandis is in full swing and the paddy lifted is more than the daily arrival quantity. As such paddy procurement is going on smoothly.