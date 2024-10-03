Food and Consumer Affairs Minister of State planted sapling under “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign

A plantation drive under the leadership of Hon’ble Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya was organized on 01.10.2024 at Food Corporation of India (FCI) Depot, Mayapuri, New Delhi , under the “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam” campaign.

As a part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa (SHS)- 2024 and pre-cursor to the implementation phase of Specail Campaign 4.0, the senior officers of the Department of Food and Public Distribution inspected the various sections of the Department on 01.10.2024. They also sensitized the staff about the importance of cleanliness in every day life.

Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority distributed safety gears to Safai Mitras as a part of Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign on 01.10.2024.

National Sugar Institute (NSI), Kanpur cleaned an identified black spot (Cleanliness Target Unit) as a part of their contribution to the SHS-2024.

Indian Grain Storage Management & Research Institute (IGMRI), Hapur, cleaned the dumping yard area in front of its Staff Colony on Meerut Road and the site was transformed by filling it with soil. Additionally, a hedge was also planted to maintain the cleanliness of the area and enhance the aesthetic appeal of the location.

Details of activities by Food Corporation of India and its Regional/ Zonal Offices 01.10.2024:-

Food Corporation of India HQ, New Delhi, carried out a mass cleanliness rally at nearby areas from Headquarter to Shankar Market to Shivaji Bridge Railway Station and back to Headquarter with local vendors participating in the program. The program was flagged off by Executive Director (P) with a motivational speech on importance of Swachhata in one’s daily life and routine.

As a Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2024 initiative, FCI ZO (East) conducted a Cleanliness Drive across the office premises and showed their commitment to creating of a cleaner, healthier environment and reinforcing the importance of hygiene/sanitation in our daily life.

Regional Office, Nagaland, organized mass cleanliness campaign in which their dedicated staffs and Safai Mitras participated enthusiastically.

The Employees of Regional Office, Ranchi, took out a Mass Cleanliness rally with banners and placards to promote the message of Swachhata in everyday life.

In line with activities under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024, employees of Zonal Office, Guwahati participated in a walkathon. They also removed garbage from the identified Black spot at Gandhi Manap, Guwahati.

A Mass cleanliness drive was organized by employees of Zonal Office North, Noida to show their commitment towards Swachhata.

Details of activities by Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) under SHS 2024 on 01.10.2024:-

A cleanliness drive was organized at Central Warehouse, Surajpur during the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Cleanliness drive at Regional Office, Ahmedabad: