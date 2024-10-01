Food and Consumer Affairs Minister of State participates in tree plantation “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Smt. Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, visited Mayapuri Depot of Food Corporation of India (FCI) here today. During her visit, she participated in a tree plantation drive as part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, launched on June 5, 2024, by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in celebration of World Environment Day. This initiative honors mothers while promoting the preservation of the planet.

The Minister planted a peepal sapling and underscored the importance of fostering an eco-friendly atmosphere within warehouses to enhance green spaces and support environmental sustainability. She commended the FCI workforce for their dedication to food security and their active participation in this nationwide plantation effort.

Smt. Bambhaniya encouraged everyone to join the campaign and share their tree-planting experiences on social media, urging them to help transform it into a broader movement. She concluded her remarks by expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his outstanding leadership in these initiatives.