“Focus on integrating end-to-end tech solutions right from procurement to delivery to achieve operational efficiency & leakage free, distribution” – Piyush Goyal on the ocassion of 58th Foundation Day of FCI

New Delhi : The Food Corporation of India (FCI) celebrated its 58th Foundation Day here today besides, celebrating the same throughout the country. On this occasion Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Textiles and Commerce & Industry with his colleagues, Hon’ble MoS Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey and Hon’ble MoS Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti addressed all the staffs and officers of FCI spread across the country through video conferencing.

Hon’ble Minister, Sh. Goyal congratulated the entire FCI family on the occasion and said that FCI was founded on this very auspicious day in 1965 at an auspicious place i.e. the city of Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

Underlining the fact that FCI is the main central agency for execution of food policies of the government. Sh. Goyal said that FCI has come a long way in realizing the dream of India being a self-sufficient nation.

Praising, the way FCI has carried out the world’s largest food supply chain system especially during the pandemic to ensure seamless supply of foodgrains under the “Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anya Yojana”, Hon’ble Minister has said that FCI has not only become an important organization but also one of the most valuable organisations having stood in testing times.

“Today, FCI procures nearly 1,300 LMT of wheat & paddy annually against nearly 13 LMT procured during 1965. Similarly, distribution across the country has increased from about 18LMT in 1965 to nearly 600 LMT. Even the storage capacity from 6 LMT in 1965 has increased to over 800 LMT now,” Shri Goyal said highlighting the journey of FCI while addressing the video conference.

He said that the statistics reflects how FCI has taken responsibility but also indicates that there’s scope of bettering the transparency. He directed to prepare a layout on how to strengthen better delivery to the people of the nation. “Our Vision and Mission should be Quality,” he said.

Adding on, he gave 5 Sutras to better FCI’s progress:

“1- Change the public perception of FCI from being inefficient & corrupt to dynamic, inclusive & honest.

2. Focus on integrating end-to-end tech solutions right from procurement to delivery to achieve operational efficiency & leakage free, distribution – reduce PDS response time, beneficiary tracking etc.

3. Establish a grievance redressal mechanism to react rapidly to farmer/Farmer Producer Organisation in distress. Reaching out to farmers through “Jan Jagrukta” programmes at grass-root level to spread awareness.

4. Plan for modern infrastructure & logistics. Upgrade warehouses to international standards. Improve storage capacity for the growing need- Power backup, CCTV, robust network facility.

5. Global best practices to make India a ‘Food hub’.” Shri Goyal said.

He said that it’s important that emphasis should be on improving India’s rating in the Global Hunger index. This could be achieved by adding more nutritional value in people’s diet.

He directed FCI to simplify the processes, free the organization from discretionary power, make a robust testing mechanism of foodgrains, review sampling techniques & revise as per international standards.

Shri Goyal said, “We keep talking about the green revolution – I & II. But as Honourable Prime Minister said, the goal should be “Evergreen revolution” – Food security is not enough, focus should be on “Nutritional Security”.”

On this occasion, addressing the gathering Hon’ble MoS, Sh. Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that FCI has done a remarkable job by observing its foundation day by way of plantation drive across the country showing its concern for environmental issues.

Hon’ble MoS Ms. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti applauded the remarkable job of FCI during the recent pandemic times by ensuring sufficient supply of food grains in every part of the country especially to vulnerable sections of the society under Pradhan Mantri’s visionary schemes of PMGKAY.

On this occasion Sh. Sudhanshu Pandey, Secretary (Food) also addressed the officers and officials of FCI and applauded the transformation efforts being made by FCI, especially the recent initiatives to ensure transparency and enhanced efficiency which includes introduction of HRMS of Employees, Bill Tracking System, Depot Online System, Enhancement of capacity by increasing Stack sizes, Asset Monetization, Age Testing of Rice and Direct Benefit Transfer of MSP to farmers account.

Welcoming Hon’ble Ministers and other dignitaries Sh. Atish Chandra, CMD, FCI said that FCI is blessed to have continuous support of the government under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister to carry out its activities.