Focus on education is fundamental to human growth-VP

The Vice-President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that youth need to come out of the silos and look beyond the usual opportunities. Addressing the gathering at the 77th Foundation Day Celebrations of Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Shri Dhankhar stated that “commercialisation of coaching and education is a retarding factor for growth in any nation”.

He further stated that education imparted to youth should combine modern scientific knowledge with traditional Indian values. “Education is the most impactful transformative mechanism that brings about equality and contains and decimates inequities”. Focus on education is fundamental to human growth, he added.

Expressing concern over weaponisation of disruption and disturbance in Parliament, Shri Dhankhar urged the youth to take note of these activities and always take side of their conscience, side of truth and nationalism. He stressed that parliament is a place for debate, deliberation and discussion to flourish. Slogan shouting by coming into the well and indiscipline conduct should be discouraged.

Tracing the economic journey of India, Shri Dhankhar underlined the remarkable growth in the country and asked for looking beyond government jobs. Today there is an enabling ecosystem in the country where everybody can exploit their potential and fulfill their aspirations, he added.

Lauding the new vistas and opportunities unfolding for self employment, Shri Dhankhar underlined the need for the youth to be aware about the employment options and Skill promotion and upgradation policies of the government today. He emphasised that disruptive technologies like green hydrogen, space science, artificial intelligence offer opportunities and challenges to the youth and youth must realize the huge employment potential offered by these technologies.

Shri Dhankhar underscored the need for imparting quality education, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the 21st century. It is essential to nurture critical thinking, problem-solving, and entrepreneurial skills among our young minds, equipping them with the ability to navigate the complexities of the modern world, he added

Calling youth as the most significant stakeholders in governance, Shri Dhankhar urged the young generation to amplify their voices through available digital platforms and social media tools. Youth must raise awareness about pressing issues, and mobilize communities towards a shared vision.

Recognizing the ability of youth to challenge the status quo, and propel societal transformations, Shri Dhankhar exhorted the youth to play a positive nationalistic role and champion causes that resonate with growth values of Bharat. Youth must encourage a culture of innovation and can unleash the latent entrepreneurial spirit, he added.

Before delivering his address, the Vice-President inaugurated a renovated administrative block and unveiled ‘Smarika’ on the occasion.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Prof. Rama, Principal, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Justice Pritam Pal Singh, Vice President, DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, students , faculty members and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.