FM University, Odisha shows the way for Welcoming Students: Vice Chancellor Leads from the Front

Balasore: The new year resolution was started by Vice chancellor Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo , Fakir Mohan University in a very innovative manner. His vision and mission of bringing a new face to the University started from a ‘voluntary cleaning drive’. Ever since Prof. Sahoo joined as the VC exactly a month back, campus ambience, clean environment and hygiene has been his topmost priority, besides academic matter. A scientist of international repute could feel the desperate necessity of starting a cleaning drive by leading a team of young and dynamic faculties on his own way. The cleaning drive was maintained by following all protocols of social distancing amidst the COVID-19 challenges. This innovative initiation was a path breaking step from Prof. Sahoo to overcome the gloomy atmosphere created by the massive shut down of University campus during the 2020 lockdown phase. Since the University campus was closed from almost past nine months, wild weeds and unwanted plants have heavily grown inside the campus area. Further, there were some unhygienic conditions also, which was immediately taken up by forming a committee to look after the safety, security and hygiene of the campus. He has also undertaken an action oriented approach and lifted the administrative pace by releasing funds at an urgent basis to clean the campus so as to meet the safety, security and hygiene parameters for the students.

Inspired by his action oriented approach and bottom to top model, a group of young faculties and staffs volunteered and joined the cleanliness drive. Since, the cleanliness drive started early morning by sharp 9.a.m, when the office hours began, visitors were surprised to see the cleanliness drive in a chain series. The prominent faculty members who joined the cleanliness drive included Dr. Sunanda Kumar Pradhan, Dr. Sunil Kumar Padhi, Dr. Pabitra Mohan Nayak, Dr. Ramakrushna Pradhan, Dr. Sachita Nanda Sa, Dr. Mihir Tanay Das, Dr. Sipra Sagarika, Ms. Smrutisikta Thapa, Dr. Shadab Alam, Dr. Jayanta Kumar Dash, Dr. Prahallad Khilla, Ms. Moti Pangnam, Dr. Jagannath Behera, Dr. Sushanta Kumar Barik, Dr. Ayaz Ahmad and Mr. Dipankar Jena. This brought immense enthusiasm not only among the teaching and non-teaching staffs of the university but also common people who were passing by the university campus. The cleanliness drive was a grand success as within a very short period of time, major portion of the campus were cleaned. The University boundaries and few buildings which were not visible earlier were clearly visible after the successful completion of the cleanliness drive in the campus.

When the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dinabandhu Sahoo was contacted regarding this path breaking initiative by him, he quoted “It is the topmost duty of teachers, students and staffs to work together and keep our ambiance clean so that we work in a healthy and clean atmosphere. He further added that all colleges affiliated to Fakir Mohan University should also take the same initiatives and follow the fundamental SOP to fight against COVID-19. This will not only enhance our work efficiency but also increase our work productivity.”

