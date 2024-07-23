FM Nirmala Sitharaman: Union Budget 2024 to Boost Odisha’s Tourism Ambitions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Centre’s commitment to making Odisha a premier tourism destination in India while presenting the Union Budget 2024. Highlighting Odisha’s scenic beauty, temples, monuments, craftsmanship, natural landscapes, wildlife sanctuaries, and beaches, Sitharaman emphasized the government’s efforts to boost tourism. This initiative aims to create jobs, stimulate investments, and unlock economic opportunities. Additionally, the Finance Minister mentioned the development of corridors at Vishnupath temple and Mahabodhi temple, and a comprehensive initiative for Rajgir and Nalanda in Bihar.