Bhubneswar: 32 breaches in different rivers across the State, including 24 breaches in Jajpur. 2 more gates of Hirakud dam to be opened, if needed informed Jyotirmaya Rath, chief engineer of Water Resources Dept. Flood situation in three of the five rivers in Odisha has improved. Water level in Subarnarekha River has subsided well below the danger mark. Improvement in situation likely by tomorrow evening, informs SRC PK Jena.

Related

comments