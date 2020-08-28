Flood in Odisha affected 1276 villages of 54 blocks

Bhubaneswar: 1276 villages of 54 blocks in Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Deogarh, and Sonepur districts have been affected. A total of 415817 people have been affected so far.

The Hirakud Dam authorities have opened up 40 sluice gates to release floodwaters, Chief Engineer Sunil Nayak said on Wednesday. Nayak said several lakh cusecs of floodwater entering Hirakud dam and added that five lakh cusecs of water have been released to river Mahanadi.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena said maximum 10.5 lakh cusecs water is expected at Mundali and added that Collectors have been directed to remain alert due to the flood-like situation.

Jena told reporters that Mahanadi system had in the past handled nearly 16 lakh cusecs flood and added that with 10 lakh cusecs of water flowing into Mundali it is likely to be a medium flood.

Additional units of ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Service teams to these places have been sent for pre-positioning, the SRC added.

The SRC said that engineers of the Water Resources department, officials of district and block administration, subordinate officials and peoples’ representatives are keeping 24×7 vigil and they will continue to do so on Mahanadi delta system, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Birupa system, Daya-Bhargavi-Kushabhadra system, Devi system and Luna-Chitrotpala system.

Related

comments