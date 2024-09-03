FlixBus expands its footprint in South India with 6 new routes: Announces its latest addition in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad in India

Flagged off by Shri MB Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka in the presence of global Flix leaders, including Max Zeumer, COO and Daniel Krauss, Co-founder

Operations in South India to commence from 10th September 2024

33 new cities, more than 200 new daily relations on 6 new routes across South India

Inaugural routes to connect Bengaluru with Chennai and Hyderabad. Additional routes are being introduced to across states; Chennai – Coimbatore, Bengaluru – Madurai, Bengaluru – Tirupati – Vijayawada and Bengaluru – Belgaum

Hyderabad : FlixBus India, a global travel-tech leader of affordable and sustainable travel, today extended its footprint to South India by launching daily bus services from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bengaluru. On 3rd September 2024, Shri MB Patil, Hon’ble Minister for Commerce & Industries, Infrastructure, Government of Karnataka had flagged off the route to Chennai at Ritz Carlton, Bengaluru in the esteemed presence of global Flix leaders, including Max Zeumer, COO and Daniel Krauss, Co-founder.

FlixBus has recently entered the South market with the introduction of 6 new routes connecting 33 cities and 200+ daily relations.

Congratulating on this milestone, Shri MB Patil, Minister of Commerce and Industries Infrastructure, GoK said, “FlixBus will address the long-distance mobility needs of people in Karnataka and the southern region with a technology-driven, collective transport alternative. People now have an increased awareness about the environment, and we welcome FlixBus not only as a foreign investor in Karnataka but also a partner in our journey toward sustainability.”

Commenting on the expansion, Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India said, “We are delighted to welcome Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad as the latest addition in our Indian portfolio. After the successful launch in North India, expanding to South India is the natural next step in our journey to revolutionize intercity travel across the country.”

He further added, “This expansion is not just about adding new routes; it’s about bringing world-class technology to local partners, ensuring that passengers enjoy a seamless and consistent travel experience across all our services.”

FlixBus’s advanced digital platform helps to empower small and medium-sized local bus operators to optimize their operations, reach a broader audience, and help them grow their businesses at an accelerated pace. Additionally, its shared mobility service plays a crucial role in reducing traffic congestion and lowering emission rates, contributing to a more sustainable environment.

Flixbus continues its commitment to safety and quality, ensuring top quality buses for its South India routes. These Flix standardised buses, equipped with BS6 engines, adhere to stringent emission norms, significantly reducing pollutants and reinforcing Flixbus dedication to environmental sustainability. Each bus is outfitted with state-of-the-art facilities, including ABS (anti-blocking braking system), ESC (electronic stability system), and 2-point seat belts for all seats, ensuring the highest level of passenger safety and comfort.

Special price promotion to celebrate this milestone. Passengers can book tickets at an unbeatable fare of just 99 INR. This promotion is exclusively available for the new routes launched around Bangalore city. The offer is valid across all sales channels, with the booking period running from 3rd September to 15th September, and the departure period spanning from 10th September to 6th October, with no blackout dates.