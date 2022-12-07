Flipkart signs an MoU with Mission Shakti Department, Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar : As a part of its ongoing consistent efforts under the Samarth program, Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha to support self-help groups (SHGs), artisans and weavers in the state achieve sustained growth, l market access and livelihood generation. The partnership aims to improve the livelihoods of artisans and weavers and develop capabilities among SHGs to enable them to leverage the digital medium for better business and trade inclusion opportunities. The partnership is aligned with the shared goal of the Government of Odisha and Flipkart to foster employment and entrepreneurship amongst the Self Help Groups to enable them to become self-reliant and further bolster the economy of the state.

Flipkart Samarth and the Department of Mission Shakti of Odisha will facilitate onboarding of SHGs. Under the Samarth platform, the platform will help them with onboarding of products besides cataloging of their products, imparting orientation, training on product packaging, logistics management, payment gateway/integration management, and returns & exchange management etc., for greater ease of doing business in the state. Furthermore, the producer SHGs, who are a part of the Samarth program will receive time-bound incubation support and several other benefits from Flipkart as they grow their businesses through the company’s e-commerce platform.

The MoU was signed and exchanged on Saturday (3rd December,2022) at the Make in Odisha conclave by the officials from Mission Shakti Dept, Government of Odisha, and the Flipkart group. Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble CM, Odisha, Ms. Basanti Hembram, Hon’ble Minister, Women Development, Govt of Odisha, Mr. Suresh Mahapatra, IAS, Chief Secretary, Govt of Odisha, Ms. Sujata R Karthikeyan, IAS Commissioner cum Secretary, Mission Shakti, Govt of Odisha, Ms. Mansi Nimbhal, IAS, Board Member, Mission Shakti and Managing Director, Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation of Odisha Ltd Were the guests of honor at the event. Earlier in September 2022, in the run up to ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’in an investor roadshow in Bengaluru, Flipkart group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer has met Odisha CM Hon’ble Shri Naveen Patnaik and committed to continue the partnership with the state to create new livelihood opportunities & market access opportunities for MSMEs and other under-served communities.

Smt. Sujata R Karthikeyan, Commissioner, Mission Shakti Dept, Government of Odisha, said, “e-commerce is undoubtedly a new way to a better tomorrow. The e-commerce Industry is an ideal platform for providing opportunities and encouragement to women entrepreneurs who aspire to pursue entrepreneurship.” Mr. Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said,“We are proud and honored to be a part of India’s digital-led growth story. It is our constant endeavor to encourage local businesses, help them leverage the e-commerce platform and explore business growth opportunities. Through this partnership with the Government of Odisha, we will continue to support Self Help Groups, artisans and weavers in the state through the Samarth initiative in addition to getting MSMEs pan-India market access using our platform.”