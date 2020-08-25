Flight operations at Bhubaneswar Airport to be suspended between 11 pm and 7 am everyday for around four months from October 1

Bhubaneswar: Flight operations at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here would be suspended between 11 pm and 7 am everyday for around four months from October 1 on account of commencement of runway re-carpeting work.

Re-carpeting (new coating of runway) is undertaken every 10 years to ensure smooth operation of flight services. It was last carried out at the airport in 2007.

Meanwhile, BPIA Director VV Rao informed that the airport has suffered loss by over 50 % during the Covid-19 lockdown as the passenger traffic dropped by 75 %.

“The passenger inflow of the airport was higher than the outflow during the period of May and June. The passenger movement has increased from 9,721 in May to 58,953 in June and further to 65,137 in July,” said airport authorities.

Now, 17 flights are operating at the airport with movement of around 3,000 passengers every day. International flight services have remained suspended for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

comments