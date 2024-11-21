Flat Track Racing Meets Modern-Retro Design: TVS Motor Company Invites Riders to Live #Unscripted with the TVS Ronin Drift R School

Pune, November, 2024: TVS Motor Company, a leading global automaker operating in the two and three-wheeler segments, has introduced the TVS Ronin Drift R School – a unique opportunity for motorcycling enthusiasts to experience the excitement of flat track racing. This initiative aligns with TVS Ronin’s philosophy to offer unique riding experiences, manifesting the brand’s ‘Unscripted’ ethos.

Participants will learn key flat track techniques such as sliding and cornering on custom Ronin Flat Trackers, guided by experienced trainers like TVS Athlete Aishwarya Pissay and Nilesh Dhumal. The program provides a hands-on, engaging experience that builds rider confidence on the track, all in a safe and controlled environment. In addition to improving skills, the Ronin Drift R School fosters a sense of community by bringing together riders who share a passion for motorcycling and adventure.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium at TVS Motor Company, said, “The TVS Ronin Drift R School is an exciting opportunity for riders to experience flat track racing with the signature Ronin twist—blending our modern-retro design with the spirited essence that defines our brand. This initiative goes beyond teaching riding techniques; it’s about creating a space where riders can discover their passion, enhance their skills, and be part of a community that shares a love for the sport.”

The Ronin Drift R School adds a new dimension to TVS Ronin’s ethos. It will allow riders to engage with flat track racing and connect with the new-age rider community. The TVS Ronin, known for its distinctive blend of modern technology and retro aesthetics, represents more than just a motorcycle. This versatile bike embraces the motorcycling experience that allows one to be spontaneous, and follow one’s own #Unscripted path.