Five more COVID19 patients die in Odisha; Toll rises to 159

Bhubaneswar: Odisha records 5 more deaths due to Covid19. Toll rises to 159. Another COVID positive person succumbs due to other health complications, informs State Health Dept.

Five Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 46-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 55-year old female of Puri district.

3. A 60-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

4. A 50-year old male of Phulbani district who was also suffering from Alcoholic Liver disease, Jaundice and Hepatic encephalopathy.

5. A 62-year old female of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

It should be noted that Odisha Reports 1068 new Covid-19 cases Today, Total tally 29175. Of the total 1068 new Covid19 cases, 662 positives reported from quarantine centres while 406 are local contacts. Ganjam logs the maximum of 245 cases while Khurda is next with 194 cases. Sundergarh reports a big surge of 112 cases.

