Fit India Freedom run 3.0 organized by National Museum of Natural History

New Delhi : As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi and its Regional Centers at Mysuru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar and Sawai Madhopur is organizing the “Fit India Freedom Run 3.0” on the theme: Azadi ke 75 years, Fitness Rahe Bemisal. Staff of the museum and school children enthusiastically participated in this run which aims to inculcate the habit of walking and running in people in the quest for better health and fitness.

Fit India Freedom Run 3.0 campaign started on 2nd October, 2022 to mark Gandhi Jayanti and will culminate with the unity run on 31st October 2022 at Kevadia, Gujarat.

National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is an institution dedicated to create Environmental Awareness among masses with special focus on children.