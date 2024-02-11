First time, Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages apart from Hindi and English

New Delhi,11th February: For the first time, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment of constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will be conducted in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. The Examination will be conducted from 20 February to 7 March, 2024 for around 48 lakh candidates in 128 cities across the country.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of CooperationShri Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had decided to conduct the Constable (General Duty) examination for recruitment in CAPFs in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and Englishfrom January 01, 2024. This historic decision has been taken on the initiative of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah to increase the participation of local youth in the Central Armed Police Forces and to promote regional languages.

Question papers of Constable (General Duty) examination will now be prepared in the following 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English:

1. Assamese

2. Bengali

3. Gujarati

4. Marathi

5. Malayalam

6. Kannada

7. Tamil

8. Telugu

9. Odia

10. Urdu

11. Punjabi

12. Manipuri

13. Konkani

Constable GD Examination is one of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) attracting lakhs of youths from across the country. Therefore, Ministry of Home Affairs and Staff Selection Commission have signed an MoU to facilitate conduct of the examination in the above mentioned 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Accordingly, SSC has issued notification to conduct the Constable (GD) Examination, 2024 in 13 other regional languages in addition to English and Hindi.

The decision will result in lakhs of youthtaking part in the examination in their mother tongue/regional language and improve their selection prospects. As a result, the reach of this examination will increase among the candidates in the entire country and everyone will get an equal opportunity for employment.

With this initiative of the Central Government, the youth across the country, have bot a golden opportunity to participate in the Constable (General Duty) examination in the Central Armed Police Forces conducted by the Staff Selection Commission in their mother tongue and make a career in the service of the Nation.