First STI Conclave on “Traditional Knowledge for Sustainable Livelihoods” organised jointly by ISTIC-UNESCO and CSIR

The International Science, Technology, and Innovation Centre for South-South Cooperation (ISTIC) under the auspices of UNESCO together with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) constituents, Traditional Knowledge Digital Library Unit (CSIR-TKDL Unit), New Delhi, and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad, India is organizing a STI Conclave on “Traditional Knowledge for Sustainable Livelihoods” on 29-31 July 2024 at New Delhi, India.

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, DG, CSIR and Secretary, DSIR inaugurated the first STI Conclave. The Guests of Honour were Dr. D. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR- IICT, Hyderabad and Dr. Benno Boer, UNESCO Natural Science Specialist in New Delhi. The Plenary Talk was delivered by Prof. Anant Darshan Shankar, Founder and Vice Chancellor of the Trans-Disciplinary University (TDU), Bengaluru.

The three-days Conclave has internationally acclaimed speakers from India on varied subject such as biodiversity, traditional cultural expressions, integrative health and research, national and international policies on TK, IPR and associated matters, besides South-South Cooperation. The ISTIC-UNESCO team was led by Prof. Mohd Basyaruddin Abdul Rahman, Chairperson, Governing Council and Dr. Sharizad Dahlan, Director of the organization. From the CSIR, Dr. Viswajanani J Sattigeri, Head, CSIR-TKDL Unit and Dr. D. Shailaja, Chief Scientist, CSIR-IICT led the efforts on organizing the Conclave in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Kalaiselvi remarked that the STI Conclave targets a topic which is the need of the hour considering that sustainability of lives is a matter of growing concern world over. She said that the Conclave provides a platform to bring awareness among the next-gen youth about the importance and value of the knowledge and practices inherited from our ancestors. Stating that modernity is always connected to the fundamentals of our traditional knowledge, she acknowledged that this Conclave rightly spreads the importance of bringing together traditions and modern S&T together.

Dr. Srinivasa Reddy, Director, CSIR-IICT highlighted the CSIR activities related to validation, innovation and integration of traditional medicines and modern S&T interventions as effective tools to address healthcare for all.

Dr. Benno Boer elaborated on the three important aspects of sustainability through education, science and culture and how UNESCO brings together collaboration and cooperation to empower people and planet. He stated it was important to respect and live in harmony with nature for achieving sustainable living. He also spoke about the UNESCO’s platforms related to biodiversity spheres and the LINKS programs, that reiterates the need to explore and understand the meaning of local knowledge systems to conserve and preserve nature and thereby livelihoods.

The Conclave envisages promoting understanding and enhancing academic and professional capabilities under the theme of “Strengthening Competencies in Digitization, Preservation and Protection of Traditional Knowledge (TK) – Intellectual Property (IP) and People’s Rights”, among the participants with the aim to provide a platform for exchange of information on challenges related to TK in their countries and learn the best practices being adopted by India and others in safeguarding TK. The participants are from Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Malaysia and India. The Conclave aims to emphasise the importance of engaging in collaborative learning models and expand the partnership and networks through engagement and cooperation for addressing the development challenges of the region, specifically through sustainable living through local knowledge systems.

About ISTIC-UNESCO

The International Science, Technology and Innovation Centre for South-South Cooperation under the Auspices of UNESCO (ISTIC) is a UNESCO Category 2 Centre, the Malaysian Government has hosted since 2008. The Centre acts as an international platform offering sustainable programmes and services and augmenting sustainable development for South-South Cooperation. The Centre’s hosting is based on a six-year Agreement between the Malaysian Government represented by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and UNESCO. Its current Agreement is from February 2022 until January 2028. The Mission of the organization is to be “A leading international platform offering sustainable programmes and services in producing holistic talents towards institutional excellence and augmenting sustainable development for South-South Cooperation.” Its Vision is to be “A global leader in STI and the driving force for developing countries’ nation-building and socio-economic development.”