First Session of 18th Lok Sabha to be Held from 24th June to 3rd July, 2024

The first session of 18th Lok Sabha will be held from 24th June, 2024 to 3rd July, 2024. This session will witness oath/affirmation of the newly elected members of the Lok Sabha, election of Speaker, address of Hon’ble President of India and the discussion thereon. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiran Rijiju informed these details through a post in social media platform ‘X’(formerly twitter). Minister also informed that the 264th session of Rajya Sabha will commence on 27th June, 2024 and will conclude on 3rd July, 2024.