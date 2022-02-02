FIRST SEA SORTIE OF FIFTH SCORPENE SUBMARINE ‘VAGIR’

New Delhi : The fifth submarine of Project 75, Yard 11879, Indian Navy’s Kalvari class commenced her sea trials on 01 Feb 22. The submarine was launched in Nov 2020 from the Kanhoji Angre Wet Basin of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). The submarine would be named Vagir, after commissioning.

Despite the COVID pandemic, MDL has ‘Delivered’ two submarines of the Project – 75 in the year 2021 and the commencement of sea trials of the fifth submarine is a significant milestone.

The submarine will now undergo intense trials of all its systems at sea, including propulsion systems, weapons and sensors. The submarine is scheduled for delivery to the Indian Navy in the year 2022 after completion of these trials.