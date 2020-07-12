Bhubanenswar: First-round sample collection for Covid19 serological survey in Bhubaneswar concludes. Samples from over 900 randomly selected households taken during the exercise. In the coming days, sample collection from high-risk groups in the city will also be conducted

Five teams were engaged and 25 clusters were included in this round of the serological survey. Analysis will be completed at RMRC in the coming 3-4 days report will be handed over to BMC. The serological survey has been started in Bhubaneswar to monitor the transmission of COVID-19 in the general population & high-risk groups of the city. This will be carried out across all the wards of the city; findings of this survey will help in assessing the extent of spread.

Related

comments