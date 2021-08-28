First poster released for Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra’s Major Dhyan Chand docudrama!

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of National Sports Day, 2021 which is celebrated on the occasion of the Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand’s birthday, Producer and Entrepreneur Joyeeta Roy and Prateek Kumar Mishra who have been working on a digital campaign to demand Bharat Ratna Award for Dhyan Chand, launched the first poster of the docudrama “Major Dhyan Chand.”

The teaser poster appears to show the hockey wizard overlooking the Hockey Stadium of Olympics and practicing hockey barefoot on the railway tracks in the foreground! According to Joyeeta Roy of Signature 24 Productions, “Black and White color combination has been used in the poster to signify the conflicting facts and truths that we want to bring out through this docudrama and question about the legend and our national game hockey to the audience! It’s highly saddening that a lot of facts about the legend aren’t known to the youth of today! I have even heard amazing and inspiring stories of the Legend practicing hockey on the railway tracks! Wanted to bring out the dedication he had for the game and the love for the country too through this teaser poster for the documentary!”

Prateek Kumar Mishra, who hails from Odisha informed that Sports has been an integral part of the Odisha Culture and it’s an honor for him to take the opportunity to take the digital campaign of demanding Bharat Ratna Award for Major Dhyan Chand ahead through this docudrama! He further added and clarified that the docudrama isn’t a biopic on the life of Major Dhyan Chand! “It’s going to be a documentation of the emotions and inspiration revolving around the indian tri color, hockey and the hockey wizard! A lot of questions need clarification! This docudrama is to demand an answer and inspire the youth to carry the legacy of the legend ahead!” he said.

The pre-production of the docudrama has already begun in Odisha! Film Maker Neil Dasgupta is being associated by the duo Producer to give life to the docudrama! The plot of the docudrama will pivot a lot of questions in the minds of the audience, the creators feel! The Producers are planning to launch this docudrama on December 3, 2021 on the 42nd death anniversary of the Legend!

Dhyan Chand is widely regarded as the greatest player in Indian hockey who earned three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936. He played internationally from 1926 to 1949 and scored 570 goals in 185 matches. He was honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1956.