First PM GatiShakti NMP Regional Workshop for Central & Western Zone to be Held in Goa

The first PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) Regional Workshop for Central and Western Zone is being organized under the chairmanship of Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, on 20th February 2023 in Goa. The workshop will feature discussions with infrastructure and social sector Ministries/Departments at Centre and State levels, on formulation, implementation and monitoring of logistics policies, city logistics plans for urban development and wider adoption of PM GatiShakti. The regional workshop will see participation of senior government officials from Central Ministries/Departments like Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Railways, Department of Telecommunications and Niti Aayog, and State Govts. Of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo Informatics.

This workshop will, ensure that there is enhanced outreach & usage for planning of PM GatiShakti NMP, institute a mechanism for Quality Improvement Plan (QIP), identify gaps and develop tools for increased connectivity to economic nodes and clusters, identify common challenges and issues in adoption and implementation of PM GatiShakti NMP, and discuss a roadmap for adoption of PM GatiShakti for planning at the district level. Demonstrations of the best practices and use cases by Ministries and States would be showcased during this workshop. Further, there will be a plenary session for States to showcase the formulation, implementation and monitoring of States Logistics policy.

Such regional workshops are being organised with all States/UTs for bringing more vigor and for building synergy with all the stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti NMP. The key objectives of regional workshops include, a demonstration of State Master Plan for all the stakeholders and of use cases, presenting benefits of integrated planning, sensitising and capacity building of State officials to mainstream usage of State Master Plan for planning and implementation and monitoring of infrastructure and social sector projects. The regional workshops will also focus on strengthening institutional mechanism of State Technical Support Units (TSU) for integrated planning and regular meetings of state Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), and Network Planning Group (NPG). Penetration of PM GatiShakti NMP at district level will also be a key focus during the workshops.

States /UTs have an important role to play in the development of economic zones and multimodal connectivity infrastructure. 30 essential data layers such as land records, economic zones, forests, wildlife, roads, soil types etc. have been identified and integrated into the dedicated State Master Plan and National Master Plan platform. All 36 States/UTs have also constituted a Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS), Network Planning Group (NPG) and Technical Support Unit (TSU) for integrated planning and synchronized project implementation.

With States/UTs now taking progressive steps for planning and implementation of projects in using PM GatiShakti NMP platform, these regional workshops across different zones will ensure wider adoption of PM GatiShakti in project planning. These workshops will bring all stakeholders of the PM GatiShakti NMP together for extensive deliberations and result in exchange of information between States and Central Ministries/Departments.