First of its kind program for lateral entry for women researchers in joint R&D projects between India and Germany launched

New Delhi : A first-of-its-kind programme to promote women in the field of research and development through lateral entry was launched yesterday. The programme called Women’s Involvement in Science and Engineering Research (WISER) program was launched by Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC) for encouraging women researchers in joint R&D projects.

Mr. SK Varshney, Indian co-chair and Head, International Cooperation Division, DST, pointed out that WISER will enable gender equality and women’s participation in Science and Technology through IGSTC’s program.

Speaking on behalf of German co-chair and German Education & Research Ministry, Dr. Ulrike Wolters, Member Secretary, IGSTC/BMBF, said that this programme will be in addition to the ongoing flagship 2+2 program of the Centre.

This program by IGSTC, a joint initiative of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India and the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), Government of Germany, will support women scientists holding regular/long term research positions in academia or research institutes/industry. The involvement in the program will be possible through lateral entry. There is neither requirement of break-in-career nor any age limit, and it will enable easy participation.

IGSTC is going to support the awardees with a maximum amounting to Rs. 39 L from the Indian side & € 48000 from the German side. WISER program offers 20 awards per year.

The program was launched in the presence of eminent woman scientists from both countries. From Indian side, Dr. Tessy Thomas, DRDO, and Dr. Muthayya Vanitha, ISRO, welcomed and appraised the program. From the German side, Dr. Nicola Marsden, University of Applied Sciences Heilbronn, and Petra Lucht, Technical University Berlin, explained the need of such programs for enabling woman participation in the science and technology. Dr. Nisha Mehndiratta, Head WISE-KIRAN, DST, was also present at the launch.