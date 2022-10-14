First National Coal Conclave & Exhibition in Delhi on 16-17 October, 2022

New Delhi : Under the patronage of the Ministry of Coal, Indian National Committee World Mining Congress will be organising the first ever National Coal Conclave & Exhibiition – 2022 on the theme “Indian coal sector-sustainable mining towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat” in New Delhi on 16 & 17th October, 2022.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Coal, Mines and & Railways Shri Raoshaeb Patil Danve will be addressing the conclave. The two- day event will provide the right platform for policy makers, public and private sector mining companies, researchers, acdemicians and other stake holders to interact and prepare the road map needed for Indian coal sector to align it with National Mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The focus area of the conclave will be three major subjects of fuel self suffciency in power sector, Aatmnirbharata in steel making for coal and technolgy & sustainability.

Besides senior functionaires of the ministries of Coal, Mines, Power, Steel, NITI Aayog, Disaster Management, coal mining companies about 150 students of Mining Engineering sector are exepcted to particiapte in the conclave.

The exhibition will showcase the initiatives of coal mining sector for inducion of technology, sustainable development, IT initiative, best practices in mining safety etc. Latest technolgies and IT –enabled tools used by Indian caol mining sector will also be on display.