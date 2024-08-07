First Meeting of Central Level Banker’s Coordination Committee Under Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying Held in New Delhi

First Meeting of Central Level Banker Coordination Committee’s for Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD) was held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 5th August 2024. Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Ms. Alka Upadhyaya chaired the meeting. Senior officials from DAHD, NABARD, SIDBI, NDDB, NCDC and representatives from respective lending banks attended the meeting.

Ms. Alka Upadhyaya, in her opening remarks, lauded the banks for their immense contribution to the development of India’s livestock sector. With India being the leading milk producing country, third largest egg and fish producing country and fifth largest meat & poultry producing country, including these products in the diet can address protein deficiency, which is a significant contributor to food insecurity and malnutrition and subsequently combating India’s food hunger index. Furthermore, to steer India towards self-sufficiency, boosting export potential, and enhance organized processing capabilities, banks can play a pivotal role by implementing credit-linked schemes

Additional Secretary (Cattle & Dairy) Ms. Varsha Joshi then addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of lending agencies in transforming India’s Animal Husbandry Sector.

Joint Secretary (NLM) Dr. O. P. Chaudhary commenced the meeting by welcoming the participants and highlighted the livestock sector’s importance in India’s economy, providing employment and supporting livelihoods across the country. Additionally, Joint Secretary (Inland Fisheries & Administration) Shri Sagar Mehra delivered a brief presentation on the role of banks and lending institutions in supporting various schemes under the Department of Fisheries.

In-depth discussions were held on various aspects of DAHD schemes including the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund (AHIDF), the National Livestock Mission-Entrepreneurship Development Programme (NLM-EDP), and the Kisan Credit Card (KCC). Topics covered included achievements, guideline modifications, portal usage, pending issues, and the role and support required from lending institutions. Special emphasis was placed on challenges such as limited access to finance for small entrepreneurs due to lack of collateral security, delays in sanctioning eligible projects, untimely submission of interest subvention claims and supporting documents, and feedback from the lenders present. The event witnessed great opportunities of the sector.