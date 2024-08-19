First Local Mpox Case Reported in Philippines with No Travel History

Amid the global Mpox outbreak, the Philippines has reported its first lab-confirmed case in a 33-year-old man with no travel history. The Health Ministry confirmed the case on Monday after a PCR test validated the Mpox virus from skin lesions. The man had intimate contact three weeks before symptoms, which began with fever and later included a rash. This brings the total to 10 confirmed cases in the Philippines.

Globally, Mpox, caused by Clade 1b, has spread across 13 African countries and beyond. The World Health Organization recently declared a global health emergency.