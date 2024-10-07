First Lady of Maldives Visits FSSAI, Praises Initiatives on Food Safety

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), had the honour of welcoming Her Excellency Madam Sajidha Mohamed, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives and her delegation for a meeting held at FSSAI HQ, FDA Bhawan, here today.

During the meeting, H.E. Madam Sajidha Mohamed had an engaging interaction with India’s contact point for the Codex Alimentarius Commission, discussing key aspects of food safety standards and regulatory frameworks. The First Lady was apprised of the laboratory ecosystems established by FSSAI to ensure the highest standards of food safety across the nation. The First lady mentioned that it will be beneficial for Maldives to have a collaboration with India on improving Food Safety Standards of the Maldives.

As part of the meeting, FSSAI arranged a brief demonstration of its flagship initiative, Food Safety on Wheels (FSW), a mobile food testing laboratory that serves as a critical tool for conducting on-the-spot food safety tests and creating awareness about food safety across the country. The First Lady expressed her admiration for this initiative and praised FSSAI’s efforts to ensure food safety at the grassroots level.