First in-house Cadaver Organ Retrieval performed at ESIC Super Specialty Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad

One patient of ESIC Sanatnagar, Hyderabad saved 3 other patients’ lives. ESIC Super Specialty Hospital, Sanathnagar achieved a landmark feat in the field of medical science and organ transplantation. On 06.08.2024, the hospital successfully conducted its first in-house cadaver (deceased patient) organ retrieval, marking a significant advancement in its medical services capabilities and commitment to saving lives.

Donor was a 45 years male declared Brain dead in ESIC hospital, Sanatnagar, Hyderabad. The hospital’s neurosurgery team headed by Dr. Samson, counselled and educated the attendants about noble organ donation and the due consent for donation was given. Organs were allotted by Jeevandhan to ESIC. One recipient of one kidney was a 50 years old female patient, a beneficiary of ESIC, who was on dialysis since last 4 yrs. The liver and one more kidney were allotted to Osmania General Hospital, where two more recipients got the advantage of the donor’s organs and in the process their lives were also saved

Organs were harvested by Dr. Madhu, Dr Sandeep and their teams. Donor transplant at ESIC hospital, Sanathnagar was done by Dr. Jagdeeshwar and Dr Pandu Ranga Rao, chief transplant surgeons. Anesthesia team was headed by Dr Nagarjuna and Nephrology team was headed by Dr.Dhanalaxmi.

Now one more avenue is opened for ESIC where it can get allotted share of organs from Jeevandhan and thus more patients can get transplanted the required organs and lead healthy normal active lives. This ground-breaking procedure, executed with precision and care, involved

the retrieval of kidney from a cadaver, which was then transplanted into the Insured Person in need. This achievement not only underscores the hospital’s dedication to encouraging organ donation and for enhanced transplantation services, but also demonstrates its ability to perform complex medical procedures of highest standards. The in-house cadaver organ retrieval process involved meticulous planning and coordination among teams of doctors, administration, nurses and para-medicals. This achievement highlights the hospital’s advanced infrastructure and the expertise of its dedicated medical professionals, ensuring that the entire process, from retrieval to transplantation, is handled with utmost efficiency and compassion.

ESIC Super Specialty Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad remains committed to advanced healthcare services and for improving ESI beneficiaries’ outcomes through innovative practices and cutting-edge technology. The successful execution of this procedure reflects the hospital’s ongoing efforts to enhance its capabilities and provide superior medical care to the community.