First in Ferrochrome Plants in India, Tata Steel Conducts Successful Trial of Biomass Usage

Tata Steel, has successfully conducted the trial of biomass usage in ferrochrome making at its Ferrochrome Plant in Athagarh of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Saturday. The plant, operating under the Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) of the company, becomes first in India to have performed the trial run as part of its sustainable alternative to traditional carbon sources.

Marking a significant step towards sustainable ferrochrome production and reducing the carbon footprint, the trial involved substitution of conventional fossil fuels with biomass, a renewable energy source derived from organic materials. This initiative is expected to lower CO2 emission by 0.08/t of Ferrochrome (@5% use of biomass) which is around 6% of total CO2 emission from Ferrochrome plant.

“This trial is part of our commitments towards sustainability and our relentless pursuit of reducing our carbon emissions. By leveraging biomass, we aim to create a cleaner, more sustainable production process, contributing to a greener future,” said Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-charge, FAMD, Tata Steel.

Through the initiative, conventional reductants will be replaced by carbon-neutral biomass which is made by low temperature burning of wood in oxygen starved atmosphere. The carbon released during the burning of charcoal in the Submerged Arc Furnace (SAF) will be balanced by the carbon absorbed by the trees from which it is made.

“The transition to biomass is an important milestone in our sustainability journey,” said Satija. “We will continue to explore and implement innovative solutions that drive environmental performance and operational excellence,” he added.

FAMD has long been at the forefront of environmental initiatives, continually seeking ways to minimize its environmental impact. Associating with FluxGen Sustainable Technologies, it has implemented digitisation of its water consumption through a digital dashboard at its Ferrochrome units and mines.