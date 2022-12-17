The First Framework Working Group Meeting of the Finance Track under G20 India Presidency concluded in Bengaluru today.

During the two days meeting, the member countries discussed the problem plaquing the global economy due to inflation and recession post pandemic. Discussions focused on policies that promote strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth across the world, particularly in the emerging economies.

It also discussed issues pertaining to climate change and targets under energy transition. The discussion also revolved around macro policy tools to mitigate short term and medium term challenges.

The Working group will submit its report to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the priorities discussed during the First the first Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting and First Framework Working Group meeting in Bengaluru.