First Ever Career Guidance Workshop Series For Students Of Odisha Concluded

New Delhi: An online workshop series organized jointly by New Delhi-based intellectual forum, The Intellects and Shobhit University to guide Odisha students on higher education opportunities successfully concluded yesterday. The concluding ceremony, presided over by The Intellects Chairman, Mr. Debendra Nath Rout, saw participation of a galaxy of personalities including Mr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, noted journalist and legislator; Dr. Ashok Mohapatra, noted neurosurgeon and vice chancellor of Shiksha O Anusandhan University; Dr. Bhagaban Prakash, noted columnist and commentator; and Mr. Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor, Shobhit University.

The speakers, while praising this unique effort, said that many students, in order to fulfil the wish of their parents, study subjects other than what they really want to, and thus do great injustice to their own careers and the professions that they enter. The guests hoped programs like this would go a long way in fulfilling a great need of students. They thanked The Intellects for organizing this series to address a long-standing need.

The series started on 24th of July and concluded on 6th August. Mr. Amar Patnaik, Rajya Sabha MP; Dr. Sasmsit Patra, Rajya Sabha MP; Prof. Ishan Kumar Patro, former Vice Chancellor of Utkal University; and Prof. Surekha SundariSain, Principal, Shailabala Autonomous College, who joined the inaugural session hoped that this effort would be successful in showing right direction to students of Odisha. As part of the series, nine workshops were organized, which saw the participation of 27 experts and 16 guest speakers, all noted personalities. More than eight thousand students from Odisha and outside participated in this series and got their doubts clarified. Mr. Rout said large scale participation of students and guardians has made the workshop series successful.

Many noted personalities joined the workshop series as speakers. Among them were Dr. Amarendra Khatua, former Ambassador of India to Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay; Dr Anita Panda, eye specialist; Dr Sangita Goasain, noted singer and Head of Guru Kelu Charan Mahapatra Odissi Research Centre; Mr. Navoch Mahanayak, management expert; Educationist Dr Narmada Parida, Mr. Sudhir Kumar Das, Chartered Accountant; Mr. Sandip Mahapatra, and Advocate Supreme Court and former president, Jawaharlal Nehru University. Dr. Prashant Kumar, Dr Rehjesh Pandey, Prof. Tarun Kumar Sharma, Dr. Nandita Tripathi, Prof. Ashok Kumar Gupta, CA (Dr.) Ashish Agrawal, CA. Deepa Shrivastava, Prof. Poonam Devdutt and many other experts from Shobhit University, Meerut. Chairman of The Intellects Mr. Rout thanked the chancellor and staff of Shobhit University who provided all technical support for conducting the workshop series.

