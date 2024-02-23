First Deceased Donor Organ Retrieval at AIIMS Bhubaneswar

 14 years old girl child donates Liver to save the unknown

 Liver transported through green corridor to ILBS New Delhi

Bhubaneswar : Continuing the transplantation services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, the national institute achieves another milestone in retrieving organ from a deceased donor. For the first time AIIMS Bhubaneswar surgeons collected the liver from a 14 Year-old girl child who was declared brain stem death in the ICU set up. The organ was transported to ILBS, New Delhi today evening. For this a green corridor was arranged.

Daughter of the brave parents Banita and Dukhabandhu Mahant originally from Keonjhar district currently residing at Bhubaneswar was suffering from chronic kidney disease and was under dialysis for last few months. Recently she developed brain stroke and was admitted under department of Medicine at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 15th February. Subsequently, she went to coma and was on ventilator. Showing no signs of recovery, the girl child was declared brain stem death by the expert committee from AIIMS Bhubaneswar after doing series of Apnoea test. Knowing the unrepairable loss, the brave parents of the child came forward to show the highest degree of humanity and gave consent to donate the organs of their daughter to save the life of another person. The expert surgeons retrieved her liver after declaration of the brain stem death.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas leading the entire process conveyed heartfelt gratitude to the brave parents for the great humanitarian gesture. Also, he congratulated the entire transplant team of the national institute for successfully conducting the first deceased donor organ retrieval. The 14-year girl child has paved the path for society for a greater cause of humanity. She will be remembered always for her precious contribution, added Dr. Biswas.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar is always committed to serve the society through new approaches. The national institute has been running successfully renal transplant from living donors. This step will augment the complete liver transplant process at AIIMS, said Dr. Biswas.

Treating physician Dr. Srikant Behera coordinated the whole process including the consent. Dr. Brumhadutta Pattnaik, faculty from the department of Gastro Surgery was in the surgery team.

The unstoppable tears in the eyes of Banita and Dukhabandhu was clearly expressing the grief of the sorrow parents. Despite of such sorrowful condition to save the life of unknown, both Banita and Dukhabandhu have shown exemplary gesture.