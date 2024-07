Three new criminal laws, namely Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replaced the colonial-era IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act nationwide on Monday. The first case under these laws was registered at Laxmisagar police station in Bhubaneswar by Commissionerate Police.